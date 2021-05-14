Advertisement

43 year t-shirt graphic company purchased by employees

Liberty Graphics is now owned by an employee cooperative
The 43 year old business has always been in Liberty, Maine
The 43 year old business has always been in Liberty, Maine(wabi)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Liberty, Maine (WABI) -The owner of a t-shirt printing company in Liberty has sold it to his employees after more than 40 years in business.

Tom Opper printed his first t-shirt in 1977 during the town of Liberty’s Sesquicentennial, it hangs in his office to this day.

43 years later, Liberty Graphics is still going strong.

“More than half of the people here were here twenty five years ago.” said Opper.

“It’s just a down-home feeling place. People get that vibe when they come here.”

Manager Laurie Foy has worked at Liberty Graphics for 26 years. She and most of her 24 co-workers are now co-owners, having formed a cooperative to purchase the business.

General Manager Sam Bartlett says most of the employees grew up in the area. “All the employees are very excited to be able to continue to operate Liberty Graphics.”

The iconic prints on the shirts are usually nature themed, featuring the work of dozens of artists.

“We’ve always printed with water based inks, which are ecologically friendly.” says Bartlett.

There have been more than a thousand designs over the years, the one’s currently available line the edge of the store’s ceiling.

“A little boy came in a few weeks ago and said, ‘mom, are we in an art gallery?” said Foy.

The longstanding company has made a name for itself over the decades and has customers next door and around the globe.

“Parents bought them shirts when they were kids, and so, they’re coming back to get more.” said Bartlett.

Opper isn’t retiring. He plans on making American-grown organic cotton t-shirts.

“Which is going to keep me busy, and I believe it’s a trend into the future.”

Liberty Graphics will remain on Main Street in Liberty.

You can also find them at their second location in Portland’s Old Port, and they’re looking at expanding to a third store soon.

“The spirit is here.” said Opper. “I believe it will continue to produce some of the finest t-shirts in the country”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
Hero's in Bangor
Maine restaurant owners react to Governor Mills’ new mandates
The Mills Administration announcing that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which...
Gov. Mills updates COVID-19 protocols, will follow U.S. CDC guidance
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet

Latest News

Consumers need to shop local to help.
Expert says to help small businesses don’t shop on Amazon
Maintaining your pool may be difficult this summer
Brewer business highlights severity of chlorine shortage
Pepino's celebrates Cinco De Mayo.
Bangor restaurants celebrate Cinco De Mayo, happy to have customers back inside
Selfie Space
Get creative at new Brewer business ‘Selfie Space’