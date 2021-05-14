43 year t-shirt graphic company purchased by employees

Liberty, Maine (WABI) -The owner of a t-shirt printing company in Liberty has sold it to his employees after more than 40 years in business.

Tom Opper printed his first t-shirt in 1977 during the town of Liberty’s Sesquicentennial, it hangs in his office to this day.

43 years later, Liberty Graphics is still going strong.

“More than half of the people here were here twenty five years ago.” said Opper.

“It’s just a down-home feeling place. People get that vibe when they come here.”

Manager Laurie Foy has worked at Liberty Graphics for 26 years. She and most of her 24 co-workers are now co-owners, having formed a cooperative to purchase the business.

General Manager Sam Bartlett says most of the employees grew up in the area. “All the employees are very excited to be able to continue to operate Liberty Graphics.”

The iconic prints on the shirts are usually nature themed, featuring the work of dozens of artists.

“We’ve always printed with water based inks, which are ecologically friendly.” says Bartlett.

There have been more than a thousand designs over the years, the one’s currently available line the edge of the store’s ceiling.

“A little boy came in a few weeks ago and said, ‘mom, are we in an art gallery?” said Foy.

The longstanding company has made a name for itself over the decades and has customers next door and around the globe.

“Parents bought them shirts when they were kids, and so, they’re coming back to get more.” said Bartlett.

Opper isn’t retiring. He plans on making American-grown organic cotton t-shirts.

“Which is going to keep me busy, and I believe it’s a trend into the future.”

Liberty Graphics will remain on Main Street in Liberty.

You can also find them at their second location in Portland’s Old Port, and they’re looking at expanding to a third store soon.

“The spirit is here.” said Opper. “I believe it will continue to produce some of the finest t-shirts in the country”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.