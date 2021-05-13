Advertisement

Worker killed by falling tree in Oxford County, deputies say

The incident was reported at about 2:15 p.m. in Waterford.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WATERFORD, Maine (WMTW) -A Maine man was killed Wednesday when he was struck by a falling tree at a worksite, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a member of a work crew from Searles Excavation, of Harrison, was clearing brush and felling trees when the top of a tree he was cutting detached and hit him in the head.

Other crew members rushed to the man’s aid, deputies said.

The worker, a 50-year-old Harrison man, was declared dead at the scene, deputies said. His name has not been released.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are working with the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on the investigation.

