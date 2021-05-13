Advertisement

Veterans, lawmakers push for paid family and medical leave

It would require the state to transfer $200,000 dollars from available funds to support the commission.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers and veterans gathered today to discuss the need for paid family and medical leave.

The legislature is considering a bill that would create a commission to develop a paid family and medical leave benefits program in Maine.

Those who spoke today say everyone should be able to take time off after the birth of a child or for medical emergencies, but especially veterans.

“Veterans and their families are a particularly vulnerable population with complex health problems and economic insecurity that can be worsened without access to paid family medical leave,” said Sen. Mattie Daughtry.

“No one should have to choose between their family and their job. Over a hundred Maine veterans and their families came together to share their support of a paid family and medical leave program,” said veteran Auta Main.

Senator Daughtry says once the commission begins their work, they would be able to determine the cost of this initiative.

