St. Albans man arrested after police say he drove through blocked off construction zone

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A St. Albans man was arrested Tuesday night after state police say he drove through a blocked-off construction zone in Portland.

36-year-old Joseph Simonet is facing several charges including OUI and Driving To Endanger.

We’re told an officer saw Simonet trying to take an exit on I-295 that was closed.

The officer stopped the vehicle before it reached the area where construction crews were working.

Simonet is out on bail.

Maine State Police remind drivers to slow down and use caution in construction zones.

