Advertisement

Reward grows for information about a Maine teen missing for 35 years

Kimberly Moreau
Kimberly Moreau(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - The reward for information that leads to the discovery of missing Jay teenager Kimberly Moreau, or her remains, has grown to $17,500.

Monday marked 35 years since she was last seen leaving her home.

Since our story aired about the anniversary, Moreau’s father, Dick, says two anonymous donors came forward, one offering $5,000, the other offering $2,500 to add to the $10,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Police lights
Family searching for sister find skeletal remains in Casco home
Maine State Police respond to crash in Sidney.
UPDATE: Vermont man killed I-95 crash
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a...
Maine mom talks about viral moment with gorilla at Massachusetts zoo

Latest News

Gov. Mills extends the State of Emergency
Gov. Mills continues Maine’s COVID-19 civil state of emergency
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet
Lifted restrictions mean shows will go on in Bangor.
Lifted restrictions mean Waterfront Concerts a go this summer
Shows can go on with restrictions lifted
Waterfront Concerts a go