Reward grows for information about a Maine teen missing for 35 years

JAY, Maine (WMTW) - The reward for information that leads to the discovery of missing Jay teenager Kimberly Moreau, or her remains, has grown to $17,500.

Monday marked 35 years since she was last seen leaving her home.

Since our story aired about the anniversary, Moreau’s father, Dick, says two anonymous donors came forward, one offering $5,000, the other offering $2,500 to add to the $10,000 reward.

