New York man wanted for murder in Bangor last December

28-year old Khalid Harris is considered dangerous
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
28-year old Khalid Harris wanted on charges of murdering another New York man whose body was found in a home on Union Street in Bangor on December 10th of 2020.(WABI TV)

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are looking for a man from New York, in connection with a murder last December.

An arrest warrant issued for 28-year old Khalid Harris from the Bronx.

On December 10th of last year, police were called to a home on Union Street after a 911 caller reported an unconscious man there.

Paramedic pronounced 28-year old Syies Adams dead at the scene. He was identified as being from Brooklyn, New York.

Authorities believe Harris is responsible for killing him.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Harris, they are asked to call police. Authorities way Harris should be considered dangerous and not be approached.

