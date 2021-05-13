New bridge to be constructed in Hampden will be the first of its kind in Maine

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A 71-year-old bridge in Hampden will be replaced this summer, with one never used in the state.

The Twin Bridge carries Route 69 over the west branch of the Souadabscook Stream.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, workers will use a composite tub girder system in a “double t” configuration to replace it.

The new bridge will span more than 50 feet, that is more than twice the span of the existing bridge.

