Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Joey Comeau of Ellsworth turned 97 Thursday.

For his birthday, the World War II veteran got a special visit from the Garry Owen Motorcycle Club, which came to raise funds on his behalf after falling behind on his property taxes.

Those in attendance at Joey Comeaus’s birthday fundraiser say the money he owes in property taxes has been more than paid for by his service.

“We was in the 3rd Army with Patton,” said Joey’s son Donald. “He was a combat engineer. They went over across the channel and landed in Normandy.”

“We have to take care of the people that took care of us,” said Garry Owen MC President Warren Ard. “I weren’t even born when he come back, and now, you’re gonna put him out on the street?”

There are laws that protect the elderly from tax lien foreclosures. The family can also request a poverty abatement with the city and apply for emergency funds from the Bureau of Veterans Services to help pay off the more than 13-thousand dollars in taxes and penalties owed.

Collecting donations can help, too, and that’s where Garry Owen MC comes in.

“I think he definitely paid his dues for us, and I feel we definitely need to get out here and pay our dues for him,” said Garry Owen MC Prospect Christopher Flemming.

This isn’t the first fundraiser for the Garry Owen Motorcycle Club, and it won’t be the last. Raising money and helping veterans is just what they do.

“That’s what Garry Owen MC is about.,” Ard said. “That’s what we’re here today about. We plan on doing something about it. If we have to, we’ll put motorcycles in this driveway every weekend.”

“If you served in war time, and served our country and gave for your country, we wanna give for you,” added Flemming.

Ellsworth City Manager Glenn Moshier said the city wouldn’t remove the WWII veteran under any circumstances.

