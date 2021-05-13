Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce receives grant to help fund ‘Taste of Waterville’

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce is getting an economic boost to help fund one of Waterville’s largest events.

$1,662.50 was given to the chamber by the Kennebec Valley Tourism Council to help with this year’s Taste of Waterville event.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but it will be back this year, with a twist.

The 29th Annual Taste of Waterville will take place on Wednesday, August 4th at the Head of Falls.

The adult-themed event will showcase the rich diversity of the area through food, music, and demonstrations.

This grant money will help promote the event that typically attracts around 8,000 people each year.

“In this environment, we may have to have a few less people but we still expect that we’ll have a great crowd. We have to find ways, of course, to follow COVID-19 guidelines and we’re going to deal with that, but we’ll do that because we need to make it happen,” said Cindy Stevens, Program Director for Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

“Last year has been difficult for our signature events, with many events canceled and/or had to change their strategy; we are happy to say summer tourism in Maine looks strong!”

If you would like to be a culinary or cultural vendor, applications can be found here.

