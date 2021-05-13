Maine’s oldest bookstore set to open three new stores

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s oldest book store continues to grow.

Three new locations are opening up this summer including in Rockland.

Founded in 1886, Sherman’s Bookstores currently have five locations around the state.

They closed their Camden location prematurely thinking the pandemic would hit them harder.

But the focus changed after some restrictions were lifted.

”So we went looking for opportunities to open another one to replace the Camden store, and we found three opportunities. And we couldn’t decide between them so we decided we’d open all three,” said Jeff Curtis, Co-Owner of Sherman’s Bookstores.

The Rockland store is set to open later in June.

The Topsham and Windham locations are expected to open later this summer.

