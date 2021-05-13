Advertisement

Maine unemployment levels continue more than month-long decline

File photo
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s unemployment levels continue their more than month-long decline.

The Maine Department of Labor recorded just under 1,300 initial claims for state jobless benefits the week ending May 8th. It marks the fifth-straight week that figure has dropped.

Another 100 initial claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Continued claims for state unemployment continue to be at their lowest level of 2021, with roughly 12,300 filed last week. Another 12,900 weekly certifications were filed for PUA.

Maine unemployment figures for week ending May 8th
