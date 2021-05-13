Advertisement

Maine entrepreneurs to compete from $25K

Two heading to final round of Top Gun Entrepreneurship Accelerator Showcase
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -What would you do with $25,000?

It’s that question these two might be thinking about as they head to the final round of a competition that could earn them that money.

It’s part of the Top Gun Entrepreneurship Accelerator Showcase.

The entrepreneurs include:

It’s a way to network and grow business.

The competition allows people to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges.

Seven did that on Wednesday and two are moving on.

Emma Richardson with Co-Exist said “Co-Exist would help agencies see lasting results from their programming by acting as a supplemental tool.”

“DenVantage small business, the affordable web-based dental plan for small businesses and their employees, “ explained David Pier with DenVantage.

The finale takes place in a few weeks.

The program is hosted by UMaine in partnership with Maine Center for Entrepreneurs.

