Maine entrepreneurs to compete from $25K
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -What would you do with $25,000?
It’s that question these two might be thinking about as they head to the final round of a competition that could earn them that money.
It’s part of the Top Gun Entrepreneurship Accelerator Showcase.
The entrepreneurs include:
- Emma Richardson, Co-Exist
- David Pier, Dan Steinke, & Doug Stevens, DenVantage
- Joseph Musumeci, Farmington Underground
- Emerald Forcier, Intra
- Joy-El Talbot, Iris Data Solutions
- Veronica Stubbs, The Scone Goddess
- Bhaskar Mukhopadhyay, 108DLT
It’s a way to network and grow business.
The competition allows people to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges.
Seven did that on Wednesday and two are moving on.
Emma Richardson with Co-Exist said “Co-Exist would help agencies see lasting results from their programming by acting as a supplemental tool.”
“DenVantage small business, the affordable web-based dental plan for small businesses and their employees, “ explained David Pier with DenVantage.
The finale takes place in a few weeks.
The program is hosted by UMaine in partnership with Maine Center for Entrepreneurs.
