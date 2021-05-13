Advertisement

Lincoln veteran monuments are getting much needed restoration

For years, the town had wanted to get started on this project to restore its two military...
For years, the town had wanted to get started on this project to restore its two military monuments.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Work has begun on restoring some prominent monuments in downtown Lincoln.

Thursday, work was being done on the Spirit of the American Doughboy.

The World War I monument on the edge of Main Street is 100 years old.

It lists the town’s veterans who fought in the war.

”If you’re coming to Lincoln, pretty much there’s no way you’re not going to see it. So, as one of the first impressions and kind of one of the linchpins of the beautification process of our town, we figured this was really a good place to start,” said Jeremy Weatherbee, Lincoln Cemetery, Parks and Recreation Director.

They have also begun restoring a Civil War Monument on the other end of Main Street.

Later this summer, the town plans to unveil a statue for Master Sergeant Gary Gordon.

The Lincoln veteran received the Medal of Honor after he was killed in Somalia in 1993.

