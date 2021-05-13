Advertisement

Housing affordability a concern as rents rise

By Spencer Roberts
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Affordable housing options are limited in Bangor and beyond as rents increase and new construction becomes more expensive.

”If they’re just making the rent now, any kind of increase can really throw a household into a financial tailspin.”

As managing attorney at Pine Tree Legal in Bangor, Erica Veazey is very aware of the increasing problems faced by low and middle income families in the area.

“So far in 2021, we’ve received six times as many calls for the same time period in 2020 about rent increases.”

Joshua D’Alessio, director of the Hope House in Bangor, is also concerned.

“The problem of inadequate supply of safe and affordable housing is nationwide.”

As the rent goes up in cities like Bangor, people are pushed further away in search of affordability which can create other problems.

“They may become disconnected from some of the services that can really benefit them and help them maintain long term stability.” says Veazey

The recent increase in the cost of building materials has made building more affordable housing less viable.

“That price has just gotten further and further away.”

“There is some money available from the federal government to help companies that want to develop affordable housing, but the other thing that we need is long term financial support.”

D’Alessio says unlike some of the other major issues society faces, housing is intuitively easy to fix.

“There is a silver bullet solution to this problem. The only thing standing in our way is an adequate supply of safe and affordable housing.”

He hopes awareness and a focus on discussion of the issue could help convince governments and organizations to address it.

“We hold people accountable, not systems. Once we hold the system accountable for not having enough safe and affordable housing, I think we’ll be in good business.”

