High 5: Big 10 Cheer teams ready for live competition at national championship meet

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Big 10 cheer all-star teams are getting a chance to compete live this week at their national championship meet. It’s a move towards normal after the event got canceled last spring by the pandemic. We share their story in our NAPA Coastal Auto Parts High 5 feature.

“It’s really nerve-wracking,” says cheerleader Taylor Scales, “When you first get on the mat and it’s kind of scary to think about how many teams you’re competing against”

Big 10 Cheer in Hermon is sending two teams to D2 Summit nationals this week in Orlando, Florida.

“All of our competitions really are to earn our bid to make it this far,” says Big 10 Cheer owner Sheena Scales, “When we make it to Summit, it’s teams all across the country within our division.”

Both groups, senior level 3 and junior level 4, have competed at Summit before. The event normally draws more than a thousand teams.

“If you look up it’s just filled with people it’s loud there’s light, it’s crazy atmosphere,” says cheerleader Jazmin Carver.

Experience is usually a good thing for the event they call the Super Bowl of Cheering. But this year has not been a normal year.

“It’s been a really weird season like we’ve had to go through so many obstacles to get to where we are now,” says cheerleader Brianna Depuy, “I think that’s what makes D2 Summit so special is that a lot of us we haven’t competed in a year and a half. It’s going to be a really good competition.”

The pandemic has meant virtual competitions.

“Really different because the judges have to watch us on a video instead of actually in person,” says Taylor, “Doesn’t really feel like a real comp.”

Challenging for athletes used high energy competition.

“It’s really different because you don’t have all the, like, flashing lights and all the people yelling and the judges aren’t really like right in front of your face,” says cheerleader Jaylin Jones.

D2 Summit will be a live event.

“It’s kind of scary. It’s our first in-person event of the season, normally we have five or six before we head off, head off to Orlando,” says Sheena.

They hope the atmosphere will help push them to greatness.

“You’re a team and you are kind of like family,” says cheerleader Reese Karam.

“Us, as a team, we feed off of it,” says Carver, “I think we do better in front of people. So I think that this would be good for us.”

It’s a chance to help put Big Ten Cheer,

“We’ve worked really hard all year and I think we’re ready,” says Carver.

...and its new owner with kids on both teams, on the national map.

“There’s really no words to describe what it really feels like, especially watching my own kids,” says Sheena, “But really, all of the kids are, I feel like they’re all mine so I get emotional every time they step on the mat”

Big High 5 to Big 10 Cheer and we wish them luck in Orlando. They are there now and will compete later this week.

