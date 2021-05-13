Governor Mills to update state’s public health protocols Thursday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Governor Mills is announcing changes Thursday to the state’s public health protocols during the pandemic.

She’s holding a virtual new conference at 2 p.m. to update the Moving Maine Forward Plan.

In news release, Mills announced she’ll be joined by Maine DHHS Commissioner Dr. Jeanne Lambrew, Director of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah, and Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development Heather Johnson.

We will be streaming the news conference on our website and Facebook page.

It can also be seen starting at 2pm on WABI TV5.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.