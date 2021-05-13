Advertisement

Gov. Mills touts Maine’s 70% vaccination rate for adults

Governor Janet Mills
Governor Janet Mills(Provided by her Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) -Maine Gov. Janet Mills is celebrating the state’s latest milestone in its vaccination effort.

According to data from the U.S. CDC, 70% of Maine adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Maine people, our medical professionals and volunteers across the state, the Maine National Guard, and our teams at the Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine CDC all deserve credit for this achievement. There is more work to be done, and we will continue our efforts to make the vaccine more accessible for more people, as we also encourage folks to do their part and roll up their sleeve to help us get back to normal faster,” Mills said in a statement.

The achievement arrived on the same day the U.S. CDC formally recommended the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents between 12 and 15.

Anticipating the announcement, the governor and Maine health officials urged parents earlier this week to vaccinate their children when eligible.

In a release from the office of Mills Wednesday night, Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said, in part, “It is exciting to reach this milestone for adults on the same day that the U.S. CDC affirms the u.s. food and drug administration’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.”

According to the Maine CDC, 22,616 Mainers between the ages of 16 and 19 have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency’s vaccination dashboard also showed Wednesday night that vaccinations have already begun for those between the ages of 12 and 15 with 474 having received a first dose.

