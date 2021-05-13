Gas leak in Old Town closes Main St.

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - A portion of Main Street in Old Town remains shut down due to a gas leak.

Officials say construction broke a two inch gas main on South Main Street this afternoon.

They evacuated surrounding buildings out of precaution but efforts to stop the leak are underway.

Officials are urging everyone to be patient at this time.

”Bangor gas is going to dig in, clamp off one side of this line, buildings have been evacuated, power has been shut off in this area so we’ll be down for a little while,” said Scott Wilcox, Old Town Police Chief.

Wilcox says they are working to get it taken care of as quickly as possible.

