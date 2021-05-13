Advertisement

Few Showers Into The Early Evening. Sunny & Mild Friday!

By Curt Olson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front continues to sink southwards out of Canada producing some scattered showers and isolated t-storms. Best chance of any t-storms with be across the northern areas. Clouds will continue to increase through the early evening, but once the front moves closer to the coast, clouds & showers will diminish. Skies will continue to clear overnight as high pressure moves in from the west. Most locations will have lows in the 40s with a few upper 30s to the north.

For Friday, expect sunny to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s and some locations inland will reach the low 70s. Continued clear skies into Friday night will lead to some areas of patchy frost especially to the north as lows drop into the 30s & 40s.

For the weekend, expect highs in the 60s & 70s, but there will be afternoon chances of showers and t-storms with Sunday having the best potential as several waves of energy move through the region. Drier conditions for Monday before another chance of scattered showers arrives by Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Showers come to an end and skies will gradually clear Lows in the upper 30s & low 40s. Winds will be out of the NW around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves in bringing sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. NW wind around 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Some patchy morning frost with clear skies to start the day. A mixture of sun & clouds with a few afternoon scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Southerly wind around 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: More afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Another disturbance will through bringing the chance of showers. Highs should stay in the 60s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Police lights
Family searching for sister find skeletal remains in Casco home
Maine State Police respond to crash in Sidney.
UPDATE: Vermont man killed I-95 crash
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a...
Maine mom talks about viral moment with gorilla at Massachusetts zoo

Latest News

Few Showers Into The Early Evening. Sunny Friday.
First Alert Weather
Afternoon & Evening Showers/T’storms Possible
First Alert Weather
A Few More Showers & T’storms Possible Today
First Alert Weather
Sunshine, Few Scattered Showers Possible Today