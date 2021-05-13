Few Showers Into The Early Evening. Sunny & Mild Friday!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Cold front continues to sink southwards out of Canada producing some scattered showers and isolated t-storms. Best chance of any t-storms with be across the northern areas. Clouds will continue to increase through the early evening, but once the front moves closer to the coast, clouds & showers will diminish. Skies will continue to clear overnight as high pressure moves in from the west. Most locations will have lows in the 40s with a few upper 30s to the north.

For Friday, expect sunny to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s and some locations inland will reach the low 70s. Continued clear skies into Friday night will lead to some areas of patchy frost especially to the north as lows drop into the 30s & 40s.

For the weekend, expect highs in the 60s & 70s, but there will be afternoon chances of showers and t-storms with Sunday having the best potential as several waves of energy move through the region. Drier conditions for Monday before another chance of scattered showers arrives by Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Showers come to an end and skies will gradually clear Lows in the upper 30s & low 40s. Winds will be out of the NW around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves in bringing sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. NW wind around 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Some patchy morning frost with clear skies to start the day. A mixture of sun & clouds with a few afternoon scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. Southerly wind around 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: More afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

TUESDAY: Another disturbance will through bringing the chance of showers. Highs should stay in the 60s.

