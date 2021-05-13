Court: Construction can proceed on hydropower corridor

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A federal appeals court is allowing construction to proceed on a 53-mile stretch that’s a critical part of a $1 billion utility corridor aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England grid.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected a request for a delay while three conservation groups sue for a more strenuous environmental review.

Construction was on hold until the appeals court ruled.

A federal judge previously rejected the request for a delay, as well.

