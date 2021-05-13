Advertisement

Court: Construction can proceed on hydropower corridor

Construction was on hold until the appeals court ruled
(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A federal appeals court is allowing construction to proceed on a 53-mile stretch that’s a critical part of a $1 billion utility corridor aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England grid.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected a request for a delay while three conservation groups sue for a more strenuous environmental review.

Construction was on hold until the appeals court ruled.

A federal judge previously rejected the request for a delay, as well.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath shooting
2-year-old shoots parents inside West Bath home, sheriff says
Police lights
Family searching for sister find skeletal remains in Casco home
Maine State Police respond to crash in Sidney.
UPDATE: Vermont man killed I-95 crash
Governor Mills visits vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center.
Governor Mills lifts capacity limits and eases physical distancing rules, extends civil state of emergency
The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a...
Maine mom talks about viral moment with gorilla at Massachusetts zoo

Latest News

Gov. Mills extends the State of Emergency
Gov. Mills continues Maine’s COVID-19 civil state of emergency
Conservation groups say they’ll sue dams’ owner over salmon
Kimberly Moreau
Reward grows for information about a Maine teen missing for 35 years
97 year-old Joey Comeau served in General Patton's Third Army in WWII.
Motorcycle club raises money for 97 year-old WWII vet