Conservation groups say they’ll sue dams’ owner over salmon

FAIRFIELD, Maine (AP) - Conservation groups are alleging that four Kennebec River dams operated by Brookfield Renewable between Waterville and Skowhegan are threatening the survival of the endangered Atlantic salmon.

Maine Public Radio reports the Natural Resources Council of Maine, the Conservation Law Foundation and Maine Rivers filed notice of intent to sue Brookfield on Wednesday for what they call repeated violations of the Endangered Species Act.

A senior staff scientist with the council says Brookfield continued to “take” Atlantic salmon after its federal license expired in 2019.

Brookfield didn’t offer an immediate response to the notice but says three dams are temporarily shut down to protect fish populations.

