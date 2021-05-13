A Few More Showers & T’storms Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll start our Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will begin to develop later this morning into the afternoon. A cold front approaching from the north will give us a chance for some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm from mid-afternoon through the evening hours. Temperatures will be more seasonable today with highs reaching the 60s to near 70°. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will quickly wind down after sunset followed by clearing skies as the night progresses. Nighttime temperatures will drop back to the 40s.

Friday looks great with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. A disturbance approaching the area Saturday will give us a chance of some showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s Saturday. Another disturbance will move in on Sunday giving us another chance for some showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures will again be in the 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon. Monday looks a bit quieter with variably cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Today: Mostly sunny to start then becoming partly sunny late morning into the afternoon. Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Highs between 62°-70°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows in the 40s. Light west/northwest wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs between 63°-73°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

