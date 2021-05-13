296 newly recorded cases of coronavirus, no new deaths
Maine CDC reporting 47 patients in critical care
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - 296 newly recorded coronavirus cases in our state.
The Maine CDC is not reporting any new deaths.
Total cases are now at 65,043.
47,984 are confirmed by the Maine CDC.
Overall deaths in Maine stand at 798 since the pandemic began.
47 patients are in critical care, 25 are on ventilators.
There are 34 new cases in Kennebec County, 23 in Penobscot County, and 18 in Somerset.
15 new cases up in Aroostook County, 16 in Waldo County and 13 in Franklin.
Knox County reporting 10 new cases.
Washington County showing one less case than yesterday.
