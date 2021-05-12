Advertisement

Woman impersonates high school student to gain Instagram followers, police say

By WSVN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) - A Florida woman was arrested and accused of impersonating a high school student to apparently gain more followers on social media.

Audrey Francisquini, 28, appeared in court Tuesday. A prosecutor said she was carrying a skateboard and a painting while dressed like students to blend in at American Senior High School.

Francisquini nodded her head as the prosecutor spoke. Her public defender said, “Ma’am, stop doing that.”

“It says here she was trying to get people to follow her on Instagram,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The arrest report states the student impersonator recorded herself handing out flyers at the school then promoted her Instagram page.

“She was like, I think recording some stuff in there, some crazy stuff, and then she had like the devil’s mask and everything,” said an unidentified student.

She also featured the “devil’s mask” on her social media.

Francisquini managed to escape school security, but that night detectives tracked her down at her North Miami Beach home.

“I legit have, I don’t know how many cops outside, right now, at my house,” she said in a video posted as an Instagram story.

The judge ordered her to stay away from the campus. Her charges include trespassing and interfering with a school.

He lawyer advised her in court, “If someone shoves a camera in your face, just don’t talk about this.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools says the matter is under review.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Police lights
Family searching for sister find skeletal remains in Casco home
Vaccine efforts were the subject of discussion among 6 state governors and Presiden Biden
Governor Mills announces new incentive program for vaccines during meeting with President Biden
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC
2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine
Bangor fire
Neighbors helped each other in Bangor fire that displaced seven people

Latest News

This March 2019, file photo, provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the...
Firing squad bill headed to South Carolina governor’s desk
Fatal Crash
Police confirm deadly crash on I-95 near Waterville-Sidney town line
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, left, and former acting Defense Secretary...
Hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol violence exposes stark partisan divisions
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kennebec Valley
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kennebec Valley breaks on new Gardiner clubhouse