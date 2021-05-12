UMaine set to announce new head hockey coach

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Traded some messages and phone calls today with some folks in and around the UMaine hockey program. It is our understanding they have or are very close to having, their next head men’s hockey coach. Director of Athletics Ken Ralph told us they will make their announcement “very soon.”

They have not however let us know who the coach is and my connections were unable to divulge the information until the school has officially named the coach. It is also very likely the official announcement of a new coach could come tomorrow.

Since the 6 PM show Maine has announced they will be making an official announcement on Wednesday. Ben Guite informed us, and has also informed the team, he was not offered the full-time job. There has been much speculation for who the coach will be. We will keep you posted throughout the day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.