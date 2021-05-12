UMaine names UMass associate head coach Ben Barr its next head men’s hockey coach

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine has announced Wednesday morning UMass associate head coach Ben Barr will be its next head men’s hockey coach.

Barr and the Minutemen won the national championship this year. He does have Maine ties having coached with former UMaine assistant and former Old Town coach Nate Leaman at both Union and Providence.

Barr won the national title at UMass this year. He also helped bring in many of the guys at Union and Providence which won the title a year after he left both places.

Barr joined UMass in 2016 and helped take the UMass from the bottom of Hockey East to the top team in the country as the Minutemen’s recruiting coordinator. He has helped develop 26 NHL players. Ben was much sought after by many schools. He fits all the boxes Director of Athletics Ken Ralph spoke about in his coaching search news conference.

“Being named the fifth head coach of the Maine Black Bears is an incredible honor and very humbling,” says new UMaine head coach Ben Barr in UMaine’s statement, “There is a tremendous sense of responsibility and pride from all of the student-athletes and coaches that have passed through this program, and we will bring that passion with us as we build a program which reflects the values of the State and University of Maine.”

UMaine will hold an introductory news conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

