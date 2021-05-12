The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kennebec Valley breaks on new Gardiner clubhouse

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kennebec Valley broke ground Wednesday on a new clubhouse in Gardiner.

After five years of planning and fundraising, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley is ready to start building their new home, replacing an outdated one.

“This is a 1953 elementary school that we moved into and basically retrofitted the rooms with furniture in order to make it work,” said Ingrid Stanchfield, Boys and Girls Clubs of Kennebec Valley CEO.

The new facility will have three times the capacity and will be built specifically to meet the needs of the community now and into the future.

“Childcare, teen center, summer program, sports, and a place for the community to recreate. The biggest part is all the kids you saw here today and all the great futures this building will provide for generations to come,” Stanchfield said

The new building is scheduled to open in October of 2022. Once it’s complete, the old building will be demolished and replaced with soccer and lacrosse fields.

“It’s heartwarming. A little bit overwhelming to think about all the kids and families that we support in this area and just so proud of all the people, the adults and businesses that have helped us get to this point,” Stanchfield said.

The $10 million project is only $650,000 away from their goal, thanks to donations from community members and local businesses and organizations.

“Whatever anybody can do to help push us over the finish line. The most important piece for me is that when these doors open, it’s debt free,” Stanchfield said.

Even the kids got into the spirit of donating to the project.

“I got a bouquet of dandelions,” Stanchfield laughed. “When you see their faces and how excited they are, that’s what it’s all about.”

