Swayman earns backup goalie role for Bruins playoff run

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman has earned a spot as Tuukka Rask’s backup goalie for the playoffs. Swayman stopped 30 of 32 shots Tuesday night in Washington, D.C. A fluke late goal that bounced in off Jeremy was the difference. But he was fantastic all night. Jeremy even had the great Alex Ovechkin wondering how to beat him. Swayman drops to 7-3 for the Bruins this year but has been solid each start.

Boston Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy was asked if Swayman will be the next man up behind Rask for the playoffs?

“Yeah, he will be, I think he’s earned that.”

The Bruins and Capitals open the playoffs on Saturday with game one at 7:15 PM.

