Swayman earns backup goalie role for Bruins playoff run

Former UMaine goalie earns spot on playoff roster
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in action during an NHL hockey game against the...
Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman in action during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)(Derik Hamilton | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman has earned a spot as Tuukka Rask’s backup goalie for the playoffs. Swayman stopped 30 of 32 shots Tuesday night in Washington, D.C. A fluke late goal that bounced in off Jeremy was the difference. But he was fantastic all night. Jeremy even had the great Alex Ovechkin wondering how to beat him. Swayman drops to 7-3 for the Bruins this year but has been solid each start.

Boston Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy was asked if Swayman will be the next man up behind Rask for the playoffs?

“Yeah, he will be, I think he’s earned that.”

Cassidy Comments on Swayman for Playoffs

The Bruins and Capitals open the playoffs on Saturday with game one at 7:15 PM.

