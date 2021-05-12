Scattered Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance moving through the state this afternoon combined with lingering instability across the state will give us another chance for some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon are not expected to be as numerous as they were yesterday and look to be more hit and miss so some areas may see a shower or thunderstorm and some areas won’t. Any thunderstorms that develop could again produce some small, pea-sized hail. Temperatures today will be in the 50s to low 60s for highs. Showers will wind down this evening followed by clearing skies during the overnight. Nighttime temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. For areas away from the coast, there is a chance for some patchy frost tonight so if you’ve started your planting already, you may want to take precautions tonight to protect your plants in case of a frost.

Thursday looks much better with partly to mostly sunny skies expected and highs reaching the 60s to near 70°. A cold front approaching from the north will give us a chance for some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm from mid-afternoon through the evening hours. High pressure will build into the region for Friday giving us a nice end to the week with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Shower chances will return to the forecast as we head into the weekend with showers and a few thunderstorms possible both weekend days, mainly during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will remain mild this weekend with highs in the 60s to near 70° both days.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs between 54°-62°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to around 30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows between 36°-43°. Patchy frost. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A few afternoon showers possible and maybe a thunderstorm. Highs in the 60s to near 70°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.