Advertisement

Ruckus Donuts set to open storefront location in Downtown Rockland

Todd Bross, the Owner, is opening up an actual store front on Main Street in Rockland.
Todd Bross, the Owner, is opening up an actual store front on Main Street in Rockland.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A popular donut shop on the Mid-coast is finally getting its own store front.

Ruckus Donuts worked as a donut stand out of the Boynton-McKay Food Company in Camden for the past few years.

Now Todd Bross, the Owner, is opening up an actual store front on Main Street in Rockland.

The plan is to open in July.

“We’re going to sell really good yeast donuts, we’re going to sell really good coffee, and we’re just going to try to create an atmosphere that people want to be in. Sometimes I like pinch myself that this is really happening,” said Bross.

Back in 2019 while working at Boynton-McKay’s, Bross’s boss one day rallied the staff together, telling them to bring the Ruckus.

“And internally we started calling Friday the Ruckus. So when it came time to come up with a business name, we already in essence had one,” said Bross.

Ruckus Donuts is so much more than just a small business. It has imbedded itself into the lives of Mid-coast Mainers.

“I have regular customers that drive 60 to 90 minutes each way. Something as simple as a break in the office, birthday donuts, anniversary donuts, a gift when you go see somebody. When you can transcend from becoming like a commodity to a memory, that’s really cool,” said Bross.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Police lights
Family searching for sister find skeletal remains in Casco home
Vaccine efforts were the subject of discussion among 6 state governors and Presiden Biden
Governor Mills announces new incentive program for vaccines during meeting with President Biden
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC
2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine
Bangor fire
Neighbors helped each other in Bangor fire that displaced seven people

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Police confirm deadly crash on I-95 near Waterville-Sidney town line
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kennebec Valley
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kennebec Valley breaks on new Gardiner clubhouse
The Maine State House in Augusta
Maine lawmakers hear testimony on proposed act that could stop social media censorship
UPS drivers who are angry about being overworked during the COVID-19 pandemic take part in an...
UPS drivers picket in Maine over long hours during pandemic
The Jordan's Way Tour will be raising money for shelters in Bangor, Waterville and Cherryfield...
“Jordan’s Way Tour’ coming to Maine to raise money for animal shelters