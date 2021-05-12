Ruckus Donuts set to open storefront location in Downtown Rockland

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A popular donut shop on the Mid-coast is finally getting its own store front.

Ruckus Donuts worked as a donut stand out of the Boynton-McKay Food Company in Camden for the past few years.

Now Todd Bross, the Owner, is opening up an actual store front on Main Street in Rockland.

The plan is to open in July.

“We’re going to sell really good yeast donuts, we’re going to sell really good coffee, and we’re just going to try to create an atmosphere that people want to be in. Sometimes I like pinch myself that this is really happening,” said Bross.

Back in 2019 while working at Boynton-McKay’s, Bross’s boss one day rallied the staff together, telling them to bring the Ruckus.

“And internally we started calling Friday the Ruckus. So when it came time to come up with a business name, we already in essence had one,” said Bross.

Ruckus Donuts is so much more than just a small business. It has imbedded itself into the lives of Mid-coast Mainers.

“I have regular customers that drive 60 to 90 minutes each way. Something as simple as a break in the office, birthday donuts, anniversary donuts, a gift when you go see somebody. When you can transcend from becoming like a commodity to a memory, that’s really cool,” said Bross.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.