Patchy Frost Tonight. More Scattered Showers Tomorrow

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Scattered showers and even one or two rumbles of thunder will be possible through the early evening as some instability is burnt off. Most of the showers should come to an end once the sun sets. Skies will gradually clear this evening resulting in some lows down into the 30s. Coldest locations will be north and west with some near freezing lows and patchy frost possible. A good night to bring in or cover the plants. Thursday will start off dry with mostly sunny skies. As the day progresses, a cold front will start to move in to the north. This will bring increasing clouds from north to south and will generate enough lift to produce a few t-storms as it moves southwards. Some small hail & gusty winds will be possible with the storms. These should end once the sun sets and closer to the coast can expect just some late day showers. By Friday, high pressure moves in bringing lots of sunshine and warm temperatures reaching into the 60s and low 70s. Temperatures remain in the 60s & 70s through the weekend and will also keep the mention of a few afternoon showers & isolated thunderstorms for both weekend days.

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing with patchy frost possible. Lows in the 30s & low 40s. Winds will be out of the NW around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A chill start to the day with lots of sun. As the day progresses, clouds move in and a cold front with bring showers & storms by the afternoon first to the north. Highs in the 60s with a NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: High pressure moves in bringing sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with a few afternoon scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY: More afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s & 70s.

