Northern Light EMMC celebrates nurses with ‘A Blessing of the Hands’

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center devoted an entire day to celebrate their nurses.
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center devoted an entire day to celebrate their nurses.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Hospital Week.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center devoted an entire day to celebrate their nurses.

They held a ‘Blessing of the Hands’ ceremony Wednesday.

Nurses received a drop of oil that was dabbed on their palms by the hospital’s chaplain.

This gave nurses a chance to take a moment to breathe, renew, and take away a blessing to revisit in the future.

“It’s like the Holy Spirit actually came down and said, you know, you are an instrument of healing. Basically, we are just a manifestation of the higher being that’s actually telling us that this is what we’re here for,” said Rowena David, Associate Vice President Patient Care Services Perioperative Services.

The hospital has held a number of virtual and in-person events to celebrate their nurses.

In April, nurses created art pieces to shine a light on their world.

The canvases have been shared throughout the hospital.

Our nurses' hands heal, hold, and help.

Posted by Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

