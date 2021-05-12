More than $100M in relief headed to Maine colleges, universities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - More than $100M is headed to Maine colleges and universities as well as students to help with the financial fallout from the pandemic.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan.

Of the more than 2 dozen recipients, the largest are the University of Maine, University of Southern Maine, Southern Maine Community College, Husson University and Central Maine Community College.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that at least half of the money will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship.

Here is a full list of recipients.

Bates College: $2,500,489

Bowdoin College: $2,953,442

Central Maine Community College: $7,005,701

Colby College: $3,293,375

College of the Atlantic: $835,829

Eastern Maine Community College: $5,208,270

Husson University: $7,599,587

Kennebec Valley Community College: $4,198,819

The Landing School of Boatbuilding and Design: $120,805

Maine College of Art: $1,292,319

Maine College of Health Professions: $544,412

Maine Maritime Academy: $2,250,509

Maine Media College: $15,486

Northern Maine Community College: $2,301,587

Saint Joseph’s College: $2,590,739

Southern Maine Community College: $11,402,078

Thomas College: $2,555,214

Unity College: $1,977,172

University of Maine: $22,180,539

University of Maine - Augusta: $5,921,547

University of Maine ‐ Farmington: $5,925,678

University of Maine ‐ Fort Kent: $1,992,806

University of Maine ‐ Presque Isle: $2,261,405

University of New England: $5,211,619

University of Southern Maine: $15,137,560

Washington County Community College: $1,148,774

York County Community College: $2,400,173

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.