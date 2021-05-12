Mills administration emphasizes education in biennial budget proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - In a history making move, Governor Mills wants to boost the state’s share of primary education costs to 55% for the first time.

The Governor unveiled the second part of her administration’s $8.77 billion budget proposal for the next two years.

A key component of the budget is allocated to education in Maine.

This includes the School Revolving Renovation fund that provides no-interest loans for school repairs.

It provides $187 million to meet the state’s obligation to pay 55% of local education costs.

Mills says this budget will reduce property taxes and put more money back into towns and cities.

”These funds, along with the funds the towns and cities are scheduled to receive from the federal government will help local governments and their residents recover from the pandemic and stabilize their budgets over the long term. This budget is one of three strategies to achieve economic recovery and long-term economic growth,” said Mills.

This proposal will need a two-thirds majority vote from the legislature to pass.

It allocates $151 million to reform Maine Care and support the economic recovery of the health sector.

Another portion provides economic relief for low- and middle-income people in Maine by lowering the required tax income threshold.

The proposal also puts $53 million in the rainy-day fund for future economic downturns.

As an emergency appropriation, the proposal will need a two-thirds majority vote from the legislature to pass.

Republicans say they look forward to discussions to move their priorities into the process.

A complete breakdown of the Part Two Budget Proposal was also shared on the State of Maine website.

