Advertisement

Maine mom talks about viral moment with gorilla at Massachusetts zoo

The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a...
The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a million times on YouTube.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine mother says she felt a maternal bond with a mother gorilla, named Kiki, who interacted with her baby boy at a Massachusetts zoo last month.

The now-viral moment happened at the Franklin Park Zoo in April and has been seen over a million times on YouTube.

Emmily Austin, who lives in Jefferson, says it is a moment she will never forget.

“I specifically remember that moment when she was just looking into my eyes, and you could tell that she was feeling like ‘he’s so beautiful.’ It’s like a mom telling another mom that her baby is so beautiful, and how precious he is. I just felt that through the glass.”

Kiki recently had a baby too, giving birth to her fifth child last October.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Vaccine efforts were the subject of discussion among 6 state governors and Presiden Biden
Governor Mills announces new incentive program for vaccines during meeting with President Biden
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC
2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine
Bangor fire
Neighbors helped each other in Bangor fire that displaced seven people
3Rivers Unmanned Aerial Services captured photos of the sinkhole on the Trafton Bridge
Sinkhole appears on bridge in Milo

Latest News

Police lights
Investigators seek information about arson at popular Maine ice cream stand
Police lights
Family searching for sister find skeletal remains in Casco home
More than $100M dollars is headed to Maine colleges and universities as well as students to...
More than $100M in relief headed to Maine colleges, universities
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
306 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine