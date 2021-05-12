Maine lawmakers hear testimony on proposed act that could stop social media censorship

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers in Augusta heard testimony about a proposed act that could stop social media censorship.

It would create a “private right of action” for those who use social media websites.

This is if their religious or political speech has been subject to being deleted, censored or a reason the social media website doesn’t like it.

The bill could also have the attorney general handle the civil cases.

Testimony was given both for and against the proposal.

“It’s unfair. It’s, it’s not allowing, you know, certain people are allowed to say whatever they want to say and somebody else doesn’t even know what they said and they get shut down. So it’s just, it’s very, it’s not a level playing field by any stretch of the imagination, and it seems to be an increasing thing we’re seeing this increasingly, but this is, this isn’t just talking about big names, these are talking about everyday citizens, my constituents, and friends around the state of Maine,” said Rep. Heidi Sampson, R-Alfred.

“It violates the First Amendment and conservative principles that private businesses should be able to do what they want. Now one of the things that’s important to note is there’s a lot of lawful but awful speech out there that would be allowed under this legislation.”

Sampson presented the bill to the judiciary committee.

There are exceptions and exemptions that go along with this act.

Sampson mentioned other states have submitted similar bills.

