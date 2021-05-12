Advertisement

Maine lawmakers hear testimony on proposed act that could stop social media censorship

The Maine State House in Augusta
The Maine State House in Augusta(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers in Augusta heard testimony about a proposed act that could stop social media censorship.

It would create a “private right of action” for those who use social media websites.

This is if their religious or political speech has been subject to being deleted, censored or a reason the social media website doesn’t like it.

The bill could also have the attorney general handle the civil cases.

Testimony was given both for and against the proposal.

“It’s unfair. It’s, it’s not allowing, you know, certain people are allowed to say whatever they want to say and somebody else doesn’t even know what they said and they get shut down. So it’s just, it’s very, it’s not a level playing field by any stretch of the imagination, and it seems to be an increasing thing we’re seeing this increasingly, but this is, this isn’t just talking about big names, these are talking about everyday citizens, my constituents, and friends around the state of Maine,” said Rep. Heidi Sampson, R-Alfred.

“It violates the First Amendment and conservative principles that private businesses should be able to do what they want. Now one of the things that’s important to note is there’s a lot of lawful but awful speech out there that would be allowed under this legislation.”

Sampson presented the bill to the judiciary committee.

There are exceptions and exemptions that go along with this act.

Sampson mentioned other states have submitted similar bills.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Police lights
Family searching for sister find skeletal remains in Casco home
Vaccine efforts were the subject of discussion among 6 state governors and Presiden Biden
Governor Mills announces new incentive program for vaccines during meeting with President Biden
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC
2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine
Bangor fire
Neighbors helped each other in Bangor fire that displaced seven people

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Police confirm deadly crash on I-95 near Waterville-Sidney town line
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kennebec Valley
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Kennebec Valley breaks on new Gardiner clubhouse
UPS drivers who are angry about being overworked during the COVID-19 pandemic take part in an...
UPS drivers picket in Maine over long hours during pandemic
The Jordan's Way Tour will be raising money for shelters in Bangor, Waterville and Cherryfield...
“Jordan’s Way Tour’ coming to Maine to raise money for animal shelters