Maine food service sales rebounding

Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s restaurants were hit hard by the pandemic forcing many popular spots to close. But now there could be some hope on the horizon.

The Maine Center for Entrepreneurs says food sales are up more than 5% over this time last year.

There was a $60 billion decline in food sales across the country in 2020.

Many restaurants saw an increase in retail but experts said that increase couldn’t offset the losses in food sales.

“In 2021, we are starting to see that we are closing the gap versus 2020 sales but we still have a ways to go,” said Sue Hanson, program manager with the Maine Center for Entrepreneurs. “In the month of March, we definitely saw an increase in spending in 2021 versus 2020.”

Hanson says this rebound is coming at the right time as the summer tourism season begins and many of those tourists will visit Maine restaurants.

