“Jordan’s Way Tour’ coming to Maine to raise money for animal shelters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After a Kris Rotonda lost his dog to cancer in 2018, the Florida resident pledged to honor her memory by visiting and raising money for animal shelters in every state in the country.

The founder of the “Jordan’s Way” organization will put on several fundraisers in Maine next week, including a stop in Bangor, Waterville, and Downeast.

Kris Rotunda has received national recognition for his work raising money and awareness for animal shelters across the country. The Ark Animal Shelter in Cerryfield is happy to host him for on of his next Facebook Live fundraisers.

“I kind of thought it was a joke when he did say he was going to come to The Ark,” said Shaina Mugford, the Ark’s Shelter Administrator. “We’re really excited, we’re really humbled, and we’re really thankful that he’s coming.”

The fundraiser in Cherryfield will be from 6 to 10pm on Tuesday, and The Ark is putting out a call to anyone who wants to be involved.

“We’re looking for local businesses to match donations, and if anybody wants to volunteer, the most helpful thing they could do would be to come and keep continuing to share the live video all over Facebook, tag people, because people are going to be able to donate through that online platform really easily, and watch the event live.”

While it’s definitely a fundraiser first, The Ark is aiming to make it a community wide event. They’re opening their doors to the public for the first time since the pandemic struck more than a year ago.

“Anybody who is anybody can come,” Mugford said. “Next door neighbors, friends, whoever. To be able to have an opportunity for everybody to be able to celebrate together, everybody to have fun together, we’re really excited about it.”

The Ark says even if you can’t make the event, or you don’t have time or money to donate, there’s one thing anyone with a computer can do during the event to help the animals here.

“We just want people on Facebook to share, share, share.”

Rotonda will also be doing a Facebook live fundraiser with the Bangor Humane Society Tuesday morning from 10 to 2 pm, and another with the Humane Society Waterville Area on Thursday the 20th, from 6 to 10 pm.

For more information, go to jordanswaytour.com or check out their Facebook page.

