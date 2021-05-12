Advertisement

Investigators seek information about arson at popular Maine ice cream stand

“I’m angry, I’m sick, I’ve been shook to the core over this!” The owner of Bray Brook Farm in Appleton is sounding off after a Mother’s Day fire
Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By WMTW
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Maine (WMTW) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a fire that damaged a popular ice cream stand in Appleton on Mother’s Day was arson.

The fire at Bray Brook Farm was reported just after 1 a.m.

Bray Brook Farm wrote on Facebook that good Samaritans noticed the fire, called 911, grabbed a garden hose and starting spraying down the building. The post said that were it not for those efforts, the ice cream stand likely would have been destroyed.

The owner of the farm pleaded for information, adding on Facebook “I’m angry, I’m sick, I’ve been shook to the core over this! I need your help.”

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their home surveillance cameras for anything suspicious between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 9.

Anyone with information should contact Kenneth MacMaster at the Fire Marshall’s Office by calling 207-624-7076.

