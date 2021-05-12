Husson honors recent retirees in a tree planting ceremony

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Husson University in Bangor honored recent retirees in a tree planting ceremony.

The annual ceremony recognizes all the hard work and effort from faculty at the school.

The three retirees honored this year have 32 years at the school collectively.

They helped plant two young blue spruce trees on the campus.

All three expressed their gratitude at getting to spend time with the students.

”This last class I started with them as sophomores and they just graduated. So I came in with them and I left with them,” said Prill Bisher, three years as Husson nursing instructor.

“I really liked working here at Husson. It was a very happy place and people were always very friendly and I’m going to miss the people here a lot,” said Janice Clark, 13 years at Husson Athletic Department.

“I liked students in the clinic and it just fulfilled what I needed. The trees are our legacy,” said Laurie Eddy, 16 years as Husson nursing assistant professor.

Students and faculty were there to wish them a fond farewell.

