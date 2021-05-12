Hospitalization rates in Maine tied to people ‘not taking COVID seriously’

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s hospitalization rates among those testing positive for coronavirus continues to trend younger.

As of Wednesday, 122 Mainers are in the hospital with COVID-19.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says he recently spoke with the head of a major hospital in the state.

They are finding there is a common thread among the younger people that are needing medical care.

“Younger people are now being hospitalized at higher rates and almost all of them are unvaccinated. So, what this is mainly is a function of these folks not being vaccinated and not taking COVID seriously and unfortunately, getting sick and ending up in the ICU or on a ventilator,” Shah said.

Shah adds the spread of the COVID-19 variant is another factor impacting these cases as it is more easily contracted.

It’s yet another reason, he says, to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.