Guite not offered full-time head coaching position

UMaine set to announce next head men’s hockey coach Wednesday at 11 AM
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - UMaine announcing Tuesday night they will announce their new head men’s hockey coach Wednesday morning at 11 AM and hold a press conference at 2 PM.

We received a message from interim UMaine head men’s hockey coach Ben Guite Tuesday night and he tells us he was not offered the full-time head coaching job. Ben was named interim head coach earlier this spring after the unexpected passing of head coach Red Gendron. Guite has been associate head coach since 2015. There has been much speculation about UMass assistant coach Ben Barr throughout the process and we will know officially who the next coach is very soon.

