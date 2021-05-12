Former UMaine player turned coach Guy Perron fighting Cancer, community is raising funds for his family

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine hockey star turned coach Guy Perron has been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. The community has started an event “Teed Off at Cancer.

they are holding a meal train right now

with a golf tournament and silent auction coming up on June 25th (Cherie Damon and Greg Hirsch are the contacts) and a hockey tournament for adults August 13th through 15th. (Contact Eric MacDonald MacDonalde10@yahoo.com. All proceeds go to the Perron family. They will have a gofundme.com page up soon.

