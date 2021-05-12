Advertisement

Former UMaine player turned coach Guy Perron fighting Cancer, community is raising funds for his family

Planning fundraiser golf tournament, hockey tournament and online fundraisers
Former UMaine Hockey star turned Coach Guy Perron has been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine hockey star turned coach Guy Perron has been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. The community has started an event “Teed Off at Cancer.

Teed off at Cancer

they are holding a meal train right now

Meal Train Link

with a golf tournament and silent auction coming up on June 25th (Cherie Damon and Greg Hirsch are the contacts) and a hockey tournament for adults August 13th through 15th. (Contact Eric MacDonald MacDonalde10@yahoo.com. All proceeds go to the Perron family. They will have a gofundme.com page up soon.

