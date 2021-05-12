Family searching for sister find skeletal remains in Casco home

CASCO, Maine (WMTW) - A family is awaiting identification of skeletal remains found while they were cleaning out the home of their recently deceased father.

Douglas Scott Sr. lived in his Casco home until his death on March 4 at the age of 82. He had four sons and one daughter. WMTW News 8 learned through documents filed through the registry of probate that he did not have a will.

One of his sons filed an “affidavit of diligent search,” a document used in probate cases stating his sister, Denise Scott Ramsey’s “whereabouts are unknown.”

The documents list her last known address as 196 Poland Spring Rd. in Casco. That is where police say family members were cleaning out Scott Sr.’s house Saturday when they made the gruesome discovery of human remains found in a shed.

The court filings also revealed the family had published a notice in the newspaper giving their sister ample time to respond before the estate process could move forward. The ad refers to Denise “R” as a “missing person.”

State police have no record of a missing person’s case involving Denise Scott Ramsey.

Authorities say it’s too early to make any connections or assumptions. There was no one at the property Tuesday and WMTW reached out to several relatives for comment on the ongoing investigation, but they did not return our calls.

State police say the family members are being interviewed by detectives and say DNA testing on the remains could take several weeks, or longer, to determine the identity and possible cause of death.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.