Advertisement

Dunkin’ employee charged in death after allegedly hitting customer over slur

Corey Pujols, a Dunkin' employee in Tampa, was charged after a customer died on Friday.
Corey Pujols, a Dunkin' employee in Tampa, was charged after a customer died on Friday.(Tampa Police)
By WWSB staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A Dunkin’ employee has been charged with manslaughter after he allegedly punched a man for using a racial slur, causing the victim to fall and hit his head. The victim succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The incident occurred May 5 at a Dunkin’ store on 50th Street in Tampa. Police say the 77-year-old victim was upset at the service he was receiving and got into a verbal altercation with employees. The man was asked to leave when witnesses told police he began arguing with Corey Pujols, a worker at the store.

The victim called Pujols a racial slur; Pujols challenged the victim to repeat it, a police report said. The victim repeated the slur, and that’s when Pujols punched the victim on the jaw. This knocked the victim out, and the victim fell to the floor with his head hitting the floor, police said.

The victim died from his injuries Friday, police say. Pujols was initially charged May 5 with battery of a victim older than 65. Since the victim’s death, Pujols has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of an elderly adult.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor fire
UPDATE: Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate Bangor fires
Vaccine efforts were the subject of discussion among 6 state governors and Presiden Biden
Governor Mills announces new incentive program for vaccines during meeting with President Biden
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDCC
2 more people die with COVID-19, 242 newly recorded cases in Maine
Bangor fire
Neighbors helped each other in Bangor fire that displaced seven people
3Rivers Unmanned Aerial Services captured photos of the sinkhole on the Trafton Bridge
Sinkhole appears on bridge in Milo

Latest News

President Joe Biden makes brief remarks before a meeting with top Republican and Democratic...
Biden seeks infrastructure deal in meeting with Hill leaders
Family and friends remember Game Warden Stanley Curtis Elrod during National Police Week
Family and friends remember north Georgia Game Warden Stanley Curtis Elrod
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center shows...
Judge asked to OK evidence of Ahmaud Arbery’s past troubles
Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.
Uncle Ben’s is now Ben’s Original: Rebranded rice arrives in stores
There are 11 million vehicles in the US, ranging in age from 2002 to 2015, that still have...
Deadly Defects: 11 million recalled Takata airbags still on US roads