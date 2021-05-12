Advertisement

Dangers of not having eligible children vaccinated

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been given emergency approval for children ages 12 and over, state officials are weighing in on the dangers of not getting the shots.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah reports that while children are not commonly as adversely impacted by coronavirus as adults, it does take a toll.

As of April, nine percent of cases nationally were in kids 12 to 17.

There have been more than 13,000 children who have been hospitalized with the virus.

For those that test positive, there have been instances of an illness called Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome.

“This is a severe condition that can arise in connection with COVID. Nationwide, there have been 3,742 cases of this condition and 60 to 70% of those who are affected by it require a stay in the pediatric intensive care unit. Sadly, 1 to 2% of those with this condition, MISC, have died,” Shah said.

Officials are working with the state’s school systems to ramp up vaccine clinics and plan to extend them into the summer.

In an effort to meet expected demand, Maine also ordered almost 5,000 additional Pfizer doses from the pool set up by the White House that draws from unused vaccines from other states.

That is on top of its original weekly allotment of around 21,000 doses.

