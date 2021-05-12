Calais native McVicar to play fellow former Black Bear in WBBL Championshp on Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Calais and UMaine basketball standout Maddy McVicar is set to play for the Women’s British Basketball League championship on Sunday. Maddy and her Newcastle Eagles meet fellow former Black Bear Chantel Charles and the London Lions in the title game. Maddy told us she has been getting great playing time with lots of injuries on her team. The game is Sunday at 10 AM Eastern time.

