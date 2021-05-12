Advertisement

Award honors all Maine school nurses for virus-strained year

School nurse plans for fall
School nurse plans for fall
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine has decided to give its “School Nurse of the Year” award to all the school nurses in the state.

Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine Department of Education said Wednesday they and the Maine Association of School Nurses are recognizing all school nurses as the “School Nurse of the Year” for this school year.

Mills and the education department say the coronavirus pandemic has taxed resources at school districts throughout the state, and nurses have stepped up.

Mills says school nurses “have helped adapt with grace and grit to protect the health of our children.”

