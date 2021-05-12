306 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine

Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 306 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.

A person in Cumberland County died with the virus.

That brings the overall death toll to 798 in Maine.

Total cases are 64,748.

47,773 are confirmed.

45 patients are listed as critical, according to the Maine CDC. 23 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

38 new cases in Kennebec County.

Penobscot County recording 26.

18 more cases in Somerset.

Both Franklin and Washington counties with 5 new cases each.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.