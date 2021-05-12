Advertisement

306 newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine

A Cumberland County resident died with the virus
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Latest coronavirus cases released by Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 306 newly recorded cases of coronavirus.

A person in Cumberland County died with the virus.

That brings the overall death toll to 798 in Maine.

Total cases are 64,748.

47,773 are confirmed.

45 patients are listed as critical, according to the Maine CDC. 23 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
38 new cases in Kennebec County.

Penobscot County recording 26.

18 more cases in Somerset.

Both Franklin and Washington counties with 5 new cases each.

