2021 County Teachers of the Year announced
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Teachers from all of Maine’s 16 counties were honored Wednesday as the 2021 County Teachers of the Year.
Through a rigorous application process, one teacher from each county was selected by a panel consisting of principals, teachers, and more.
Department of Education Commissioner, Pender Makin commended them for their work during the pandemic.
Kelsey Stoyanova was named Penobscot County Teacher of the Year.
She teaches 8th grade at Reeds Brook Elementary School of RSU 22 in Hampden.
”I teach because the voices of positive change are in my classroom and I want to make sure that they feel empowered to use their platform by using mine,” said Stoyanova.
There was another winner in RSU 22, Hillary Hoyt of Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport.
The winners will serve as ambassadors for teachers and students throughout the year.
One of them will eventually be named the Maine Teacher of the Year.
2021 County Teachers of the Year:
Androscoggin: Jessica Harvey of Elm Street School, Mechanic Falls
Aroostook: Andrew Kirby of Presque Isle High School, Presque Isle
Cumberland: Dr. Paige Fournier of Freeport Middle School, Freeport
Franklin: Michelle Laliberte of Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Rangeley
Hancock: Sarah Doremus of Sedgewick Elementary, Sedgwick
Kennebec: Raye Anne DeSoto of Gardiner Area High School, Gardiner
Knox: Patti Forster of Camden Hills Regional High School, Rockport
Lincoln: Bill Hinkley of Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro
Oxford: Melissa Guerrette of Oxford Elementary School, Oxford
Penobscot: Kelsey Stoyanova of Reeds Brook Middle School, Hampden
Piscataquis: Lisa Martell of Piscataquis Community Secondary School, Guilford
Sagadahoc: Lianna Fenimore of Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham
Somerset: Kevin Malady of Lawrence High School, Fairfield
Waldo: Hillary Hoyt of Leroy H. Smith School, Winterport
Washington: Diana Mahar of Sipayik Elementary School, Pleasant Point
York: Christine Goulet of Biddeford Primary School, Biddeford
The Maine Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year Program is administered through a collaborative partnership with Educate Maine. To learn more about the Teacher of the Year Program visit: https://www.mainetoy.org/.
