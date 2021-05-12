2021 County Teachers of the Year announced

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Teachers from all of Maine’s 16 counties were honored Wednesday as the 2021 County Teachers of the Year.

Through a rigorous application process, one teacher from each county was selected by a panel consisting of principals, teachers, and more.

Department of Education Commissioner, Pender Makin commended them for their work during the pandemic.

Kelsey Stoyanova was named Penobscot County Teacher of the Year.

She teaches 8th grade at Reeds Brook Elementary School of RSU 22 in Hampden.

”I teach because the voices of positive change are in my classroom and I want to make sure that they feel empowered to use their platform by using mine,” said Stoyanova.

Drum roll please! The 2021 County Teachers of the Year will be announced tomorrow 5/12 at 2 pm! Who is behind your County sign? Find out..join us on @mdoenews https://t.co/C6tx9BvL3H #CTOY21 #LetItBePossible @EducateMaine @MaineTOYA FMI: contact dolly@educatemaine.org pic.twitter.com/84h7gDEjSI — Teachers of the Year (@MAINETOY) May 12, 2021

There was another winner in RSU 22, Hillary Hoyt of Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport.

The winners will serve as ambassadors for teachers and students throughout the year.

One of them will eventually be named the Maine Teacher of the Year.

2021 County Teachers of the Year:

Androscoggin: Jessica Harvey of Elm Street School, Mechanic Falls

Aroostook: Andrew Kirby of Presque Isle High School, Presque Isle

Cumberland: Dr. Paige Fournier of Freeport Middle School, Freeport

Franklin: Michelle Laliberte of Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Rangeley

Hancock: Sarah Doremus of Sedgewick Elementary, Sedgwick

Kennebec: Raye Anne DeSoto of Gardiner Area High School, Gardiner

Knox: Patti Forster of Camden Hills Regional High School, Rockport

Lincoln: Bill Hinkley of Medomak Valley High School, Waldoboro

Oxford: Melissa Guerrette of Oxford Elementary School, Oxford

Penobscot: Kelsey Stoyanova of Reeds Brook Middle School, Hampden

Piscataquis: Lisa Martell of Piscataquis Community Secondary School, Guilford

Sagadahoc: Lianna Fenimore of Mt. Ararat High School, Topsham

Somerset: Kevin Malady of Lawrence High School, Fairfield

Waldo: Hillary Hoyt of Leroy H. Smith School, Winterport

Washington: Diana Mahar of Sipayik Elementary School, Pleasant Point

York: Christine Goulet of Biddeford Primary School, Biddeford

The Maine Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year Program is administered through a collaborative partnership with Educate Maine. To learn more about the Teacher of the Year Program visit: https://www.mainetoy.org/.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.